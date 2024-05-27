IHC issues detailed verdict of enforced disappearances case

IHC on Monday issued detailed verdict of 'Enforced Disappearances Case'.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a four-page written verdict.

Attorney General gave undertaking to court on behalf of state and law enforcement agencies that every person who has been accused of being disappeared shall return to his family, come what may.

Court has made assurance given by AG part of its written order, according to which a committee on 'enforced disappearance' comprising federal minsters have prepared its recommendations which will be presented before court after approval from cabinet.

Attorney General told court that solution of 'enforced disappearance' lies with political settlement. He further assured court that he had talked to the 'All Powerful Quarters' to solve this intractable matter once and for all.

Complainant lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari has submitted a list of three people to the court in this regard. Court expected Attorney General to inform it of whereabouts of these people in the next hearing.

It has also been stated in the exhaustive verdict that DG IG's plea for formation of committee of law enforcement agencies on 'enforced disappearance' has been accepted. ISI,MI, IB, can constitute a committee by including their second high-level officers. This committee can also add FIA, CTD officials.

According to verdict, previous orders are being amended by forming new committee of DG's.