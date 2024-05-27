IHC to take up PTI petition filed against sealing of its Central Secretariat by CDA

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition filed against sealing of its Central Secretariat by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will conduct hearing of the petition seeking desealing of PTI’s Head Quarter situated in G-8/4 Islamabad. The petition also sought restraining order to take any coercive action against PTI Head Office. The petition, filed by the party’s Secretary General Omar Ayub urged the court to declare the CDA’s demolition order illegal. The petition cited the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner, Chairman CDA, IG, and others as respondents.

The CDA had Thursday demolished a portion of the PTI Central Secretariat over a “violation of building rules”, drawing strong condemnation from the former ruling party. The CDA said that its anti-encroachment team launched an operation to eliminate illegal construction and encroachment.

In his petition, the PTI leader said tht neither any order nor any notice was ever served upon the petitioner, hence, the impugned act of the respondents is due to malafide intention, blackmailing, without due process of law and violation of principle of natural justice and also contrary to Article 4 and 10-A of the Constitution. The petitioner argued that PTI, through its members Arshad Dad and Naseem ur Rehman, purchased commercial plot Number 1-A situated at Shopping Centre, Sector G-8/4-2 from Sartaj Ali in 2020.

On the other hand, the CDA, following the operation, had said that encroachment by a “political party” was removed and added that the plot was allotted in the name of a person named Sartaj Ali. The petitioner termed the CDA’s operation illegal, unlawful and the result of malafide, political victimisation and violation of fundamental rights. Therefore, it prayed to the court to direct the CDA to deseal its office and restrain from taking any coercive measure against the party.