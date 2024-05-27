In meeting with PM, PPP team seeks relief for common man in budget

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) placed a list of demands before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting of a high-level delegation of the party which met him here on Sunday.

The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sherry Rehman.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country and deliberated on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to sources close to PPP, the party leaders gave a list of demands including 20 to 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees in the upcoming budget.

The PPP delegation also handed over a list of new development projects in Sindh to Federal Minister for Planning and Development who was also present in the meeting.

The delegation also shared proposals related to the upcoming budget aimed at providing relief to common man.

Talking to delegation, the prime minister expressed the desire that PPP should join the federal cabinet, on which the PPP leaders said such decision would be made by Bilawal Bhutto and President Zardari. PPP assured the government of its cooperation in passing the federal budget from the parliament.

The PPP delegation also asked for release of funds for the ongoing development projects in Sindh for their timely completion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present on this occasion.