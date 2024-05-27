Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball C’ship kits unveiled

LAHORE - The kits for the teams participating in the first PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship were unveiled during a ceremony, marking a significant step for softball in Pakistan. The event saw attendance from notable figures including Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Patron of Softball Federation Pakistan Fatima Lakhani, President Asif Azeem, SVP Professor Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, Vice President Tehmina Asif, POA individual member Syed Waseem Hashmi, and PNSC Assistant Manager Admin Ayesha Leena.

Ronak Lakhani emphasized the importance of this championship as a platform for female athletes to showcase their talents and potentially reach the international stage. “Pakistani women’s abilities are commendable in sports, just as they are in other fields. Empowering women in sports will allow us to shine on a global level.

“This championship is a great opportunity for the participants to demonstrate their full potential and represent Pakistan internationally,” she said, expressing gratitude to sponsors like PNSC and Combaxx Sports for their support.Fatima Lakhani urged the players to become ambassadors for their respective provinces, highlighting the importance of making a name through their performance in the championship.

SFP President Asif Azeem congratulated his team on organizing the event and expressed his hopes for its success. “The players will convey the message of a strong Pakistan to the entire nation. We are optimistic about the successful organization of the championship. Reception ceremonies will be held by the Municipality of Karachi and Essa Lab in honor of the players from all provinces,” he said.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Farhan Essa, expressed pride in Sindh hosting the championship and assured that final arrangements were being made. Ayesha Leena added that PNSC is committed to continuing its collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan for future events.