Islam teaches only peace, harmony: RHC chairman

SARGODHA - Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad visited Sargodha on Sunday and said that Islam teaches only peace and harmony in society. Addressing a press conference at Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, he regretted the Mujahid Colony incident and said that Islam, first of all, respects humanity and advocates religious harmony among all religious factions. He said Sargodha is a district of peace-lovers, and hoped that no such incident would occur in future.

Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shah, speaking at the press conference, said Pakistan belongs to everyone who sacrificed their lives for its protection. “We have to take this country forward and get it out of all crises,” he added.

Various scholars and religious figures including Qari Waqar Usmani, Qari Muhammad Farooq Sialvi, Mian Talib Mahmood, Qari Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Abdullah Saeed Hashmi, Major Sibtain, Mian Abdul Ghaffar Azad, Imtiaz Ali, Amir Afzal Awan, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Umar Farooqi, Ali Jafar Naqvi, Mian Ziaul-Haq, Qari Nigha Mustafa, Khalid Iqbal Musarrat, Tariq Iqbal, Bishop of Quetta, Anil Feroze Bhatti, Qari Muhammad Zakaria and others were also present.

Man kills elder brother

A man killed his elder brother over the ownership dispute of a tractor in Bhera police limits on Sunday.

Police said that Tanveer, of Khan Muhammad Wala village, had a dispute with his brother Nasrullah over the matter. On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter. In a fit of rage, accused Tanveer shot dead his elder brother and fled. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Man electrocuted in Sargodha

A man was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police limits. According to police, the incident took place near Dera Sobhian when a dumper touched high voltage wire and as a result, conductor Muhammad Bilal died on the spot due to a severe electric shock. Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.