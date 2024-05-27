K-Electric writes Sindh govt regarding electricity bills

KARACHI - K-Electric has penned a letter to the Sindh Government, expressing deep concern over outstanding electricity bills dating back to January. The letter, addressed to the Finance and Energy Secretary as well as the Mayor of Karachi, highlights the pressing issue of non-payment, signaling a staggering total of Rs. 9.2 billion owed to the power utility.

According to the communication, the Water and Sewerage Board alone accounts for Rs5 billion of the outstanding amount, while the Sindh government’s dues stand at a substantial Rs. 9 billion and 20 crores. K-Electric underlines the adverse impact of this substantial debt on its ability to carry out essential network repairs, citing financial constraints exacerbated by the unpaid bills. This latest development underscores the urgent need for resolution, as the utility company grapples with mounting financial pressure amidst critical infrastructure maintenance demands. The letter serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for prompt action to address the outstanding dues, ensuring uninterrupted provision of electricity services to the citizens of Karachi.