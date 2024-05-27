KP Governor, CM condole death of Talat Hussain

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain.

The CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased. The CM condoled with the deceased and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Ali Amin Gandapur shares the grief of the bereaved family, saying that late Talat Hussain, CM rendered valuable services in the field of art.

Meanwhile, in a statement Governor Kundi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul. “Talat Hussain’s demise is a significant loss for the showbiz industry,” he remarked. Describing Talat Hussain as a unique talent who contributed immensely to the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills, the Governor emphasised, “His legacy will always be remembered.”

“The contributions of the late Talat Hussain in films, dramas, and theater will be cherished forever,” Governor Kundi added.