KP govt considers Rs5-10 hike in BRT fares

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken decisive steps to address the financial challenges facing the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

In response to the substantial annual losses exceeding Rs3 billion , the government has allocated a significant subsidy of the same amount in the provincial budget.

In a recent meeting chaired by KP Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam, strategies were deliberated upon to mitigate the financial strain on the BRT system.

One of the key decisions under consideration is the adjustment of BRT fares, with a proposed increase ranging from 5 to 10 rupees. This measure aims to enhance revenue streams and alleviate the financial burden on the system.

Expressing concern over the nominal rents charged for shops within BRT stations, the finance advisor emphasized the need for revising these rates. Currently set at Rs6,000 per month, the government seeks to optimise revenue generation from commercial spaces within the BRT infrastructure.

Furthermore, directives were issued to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mass Transit Authority to formulate plans for the rental of three commercial plazas, while Trans Peshawar was tasked with streamlining operational procedures to achieve savings of up to Rs2 billion .

In a bid to incentivize ridership and cater to diverse segments of society, the meeting proposed the introduction of daily travel passes priced at Rs150 for ordinary citizens, with reduced rates of Rs100 for women, students, transgenders, and senior citizens.

Additionally, it was agreed that a nominal fare of one rupee per passenger would be allocated towards the operational expenses of the Urban Mobility Authority.

Highlighting the inevitability of fare adjustments, Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam affirmed that the decision to implement revised fares would be subject to the approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mass Transit Authority Board.