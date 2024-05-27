KP govt not at odds with any institution, says CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says the federation and the provinces will cooperate as matters have been settled.

The chief minister said his discussions with Minister for Power Awais Leghari were fruitful, and stressed that the PTI founder always advocated for strong institutions.

Gandapur, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister Awais Leghari held a press conference.

Gandapur clarified that they were not at odds with any institution or the system itself. He stressed that political movements and administrative issues should not be conflated. He called for relief from loadshedding for KP and asked for the cooperation of the province's residents.

He also highlighted that his province was providing electricity to the entire country and promised to work together to reduce line losses.

He noted that election-related cases were in courts and highlighted that there was no disagreement with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

Leghari expressed his happiness about the day’s developments. He thanked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for resolving the issues and mentioned that they had developed a model to share with other provinces.

Leghari added that a strategy on the issue would be formulated soon. He praised the PTI for taking a significant step and expressed gratitude to the KP chief minister.

Naqvi noted that there was a positive discussion with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He acknowledged that a major crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been resolved. Naqvi discussed his long-standing relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.