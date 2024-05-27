Lack of middle-over aggression costs Pakistan, says Imad Wasim

LAHORE - Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim has addressed the reasons behind the team’s 23-run defeat to England in the second T20I on Saturday, attributing the loss to a lack of aggressive intent from the batters, particularly during the middle overs.

Chasing a target of 184, Pakistan were bowled out for 160 in 19.2 overs, giving England a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Speaking to the media post-match, Imad emphasized the need for a more dominant approach during the middle overs. “The intent we need is still missing, especially in the middle overs where we needed to dominate. We should have put more pressure on the bowlers.”

Imad and Iftikhar Ahmed provided a glimmer of hope for Pakistan with a crucial 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket. However, their dismissals in quick succession allowed England to regain control. “During my partnership with Iftikhar, we were in the game and poised to cross the finishing line, but we lost our wickets at crucial stages,” headded.

Following the departure of Imad and Iftikhar, Pakistan’s lower order crumbled against a disciplined England bowling attack, leading to their eventual dismissal for a modest total.Imad also discussed his readiness to adapt to the team’s bowling requirements. “I am ready to bowl at any position, be it with the new ball or during the death overs. Whenever the captain feels I should bowl, I will give my best for the team,” he said. “Sometimes the plans need to be changed according to the match situation, and the bowler has to adapt to different scenarios.”

The all-rounder further elaborated on the importance of preventing bowlers from settling. “Dominating in the middle overs doesn’t necessarily mean playing aggressively; it means not allowing the bowlers to settle into a rhythm,” he explained. Imad also touched upon the team’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup, indicating that they are close to finalizing their combination. “With the World Cup approaching, we are fine-tuning our strategy. It’s not just about saying we can do better; we must show it on the field,” he concluded.