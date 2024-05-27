Legendary artist Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan’s legendary actor Talat Hussain, who was battling a prolonged illness, breathed his last in Karachi on Sunday, confirmed Arts Council President Ahmed Shah. Shah shared he was informed about the actor’s death by his daughter. His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid-e-Ayesha in Defence Phase 7 after Asr prayers. The late actor was laid to rest in the DHA graveyard. Talat Hussain was undergoing treatment in a private hospital where he was admitted at an intensive care unit (ICU). The renowned thespian, who was born in 1940 in Delhi, India, was known for his prolific career in radio, television and cinema. He was married to Professor Rakhshanda Hussain and was a father of three, two daughters and one son. Talat Hussain, studied from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Government of Pakistan. He was also awarded Amanda Award in 2006 for best supporting actor in a Norwegian film “Import Eksport” and Nigar Award in 1986 for best supporting actor in film “Miss Bangkok”. Hussain left an indelible mark in the Pakistani showbiz industry, from delightful dramas to insightful writing. He had a decades long career in acting, singing and arts. He also worked for sometime for the BBC in London. He worked in many dramas including “Arjumand” in 1970 on PTV, “Ansoo”, “Bandish”, “Des Pardes”, “Tariq Bin Ziad”, “Eid ka Jora”, “Fanooni Latifey” and Hawain”. “It is a very unbelievable situation. Talat was a member of the Arts Council and also remained its vice-president. He was a man of literature as most of his life he would read and write books. “He was not only an actor but also an amazing human.” Following Talat Hussain’s demise, fans, politicians and fellow actors poured in their condolences on their social media accounts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the veteran actor’s demise and offered condolences to his family. The premier said that Talat Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was impeccable. “He made his place in the hearts drama and film fans through his acting.” PM Shehbaz said that Hussain’s services to television, theatre and radio will always be remembered, adding that the void created by his death will never be filled. Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Talat Hussain’s invaluable services to the arts will always be remembered. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the death of eminent actor Talat Hussain. The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the family members.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while paying tribute to the artistic services of Talat Hussain, said that he held a unique distinction in the art of acting. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned actor Talat Hussain. In his message of condolence, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He praised Talat Hussain as a versatile artist whose memorable performances in television dramas continue to be cherished by fans. He remarked that with the death of Talat Hussain, a beautiful era of acting has come to an end, leaving a significant void in the industry.

Actor Behroze Sabzwari, while speaking to newsmen, said that Talat Hussain was a great personality. "He was our teacher but we also had a friendship which is our privilege. I knew him from a very young age." Sabzwari said that he was a great actor and had a very distinguished style. He was also a part of theatre and used to teach at NAPA, he added. "I was like a kid to him and he gave me affection. He was a great person," Sabzwari said. He also recalled that his voice was amazing. Actress Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to offer her condolences. "What a loss," she wrote in her post. Meanwhile, speaking to newsmen, Bushra said that her heart is sad. "Talat was an elegant and civilised actor," she said. Showering praise on his voice, she said that Hussain used to speak beautifully. She added that he was a person with a great personality. Actor Adnan Siddiqui, taking to X, said: "Passing away of Talat Hussain sahib feels like a personal loss. He was there not as a co-actor but guiding force when I did my first ever play, Khwabon Ki Zanjir. Another of the greats gone."