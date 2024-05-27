Lesco detects 85,055 power pilferers in 245 days

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 85,055 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara in 245 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 78,971 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 32,925 accused were arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 98,986,108 detection units worth Rs 3,602,388,636 to all the power pilferers. The spokesman said LESCO found 462 customers stealing electricity through various means and 154 cases have been registered against the accused, while 38 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours. Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 455,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Sangla Hill area; Rs 215,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Mandi Usmanwala area; Rs170,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shah Kot; and Rs 140,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Shahdara Town.

Lesco collects over Rs26.01m from 108 defaulters in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs26.01 million from 108 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 229th day of its recovery campaign.A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that on the 229th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.97 million from 12 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.87 million from 06 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.48 million from 16 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.28 million from 11 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.37 million from 10 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.32 million from 13 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.25 million from 18 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 21.47 million from 22 defaulters in Kasur Circle. During the 229 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 4.37 billion outstanding dues from 103,975 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 633.87 million from 15,093 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 949.45 million from 13,647 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 619.55 million from 11,806 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 245.73 million from 6,185 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 408.63 million from 9,031 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 588.05 million from 12,146 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 354.64 million from 16,473 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 595.96 million from 19,594 defaulters in Kasur Circle.