Major breakthrough as Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar to visit Pakistan

PM foresees better prospects of cooperation with these brotherly Muslim states. Says Pakistan considers Taiwan as inalienable part of China n Appreciates Norway’s decision of recognising Palestine.

ISLAMABAD - In a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan, Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

This was conveyed by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, to the PM during their separate meetings with him in Islamabad on Sunday. In his meeting with the prime minister, the Kuwaiti Ambassador presented a letter from the Emir of Kuwait, expressing his intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates. Upon receiving the letter, the prime minister highlighted his recent meeting with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh last month.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from the 28th to the 30th of this month.

Later, Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater also met with the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

During his meeting, the Qatar’s Ambassador delivered a letter from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accepting the invitation extended by the Prime Minister to officially visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syras Qazi was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said Pakistan adheres to ‘One China’ policy, regarding Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and supports the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification.

Shahbaz Sharif’s statement came in the wake of rising military tension in South China Sea.

China conducted three-day military exercises in Taiwanese strait after the inauguration of new government and swearing in of President Lai Ching Te, whose party has secured third term in the presidency.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Prime Minister Seahbaz Sharif said as an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and considers it as its territory while Taiwan claims that it’s sovereign state.

Referring to the recently held election in Taiwan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

Meanwhile, in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway, Mr. Jonas Gahr Store, PM Shehbaz hoped that Norway’s decision of recognizing Palestine would encourage other countries to follow suit, paving the way for full UN membership of State of Palestine.

Shehbaz conveyed his deep appreciation for Norway’s landmark decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

He said that this principled decision by Norway would send a strong message of hope and solidarity to the brave Palestinian people who have been enduring Israel’s brutality and suffering over seventy five years of occupation and oppression.

He also welcomed the ICJ’s recent ruling regarding Rafah & Gaza and called for its full and effective implementation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the two-state solution as the key to lasting peace in the Middle East.

In this regard, he further stated that the international community needs to focus its attention towards the plight of the oppressed people of Kashmir, who have been subjected to brutal occupation and denial of fundamental rights for the past seven and a half decades.

During the conversation, both the leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, and renewable energy.

They also recognized the important role played by Norwegians of Pakistani origin in creating a vital connection between Pakistan and Norway and contributing to the economic development of both nations.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and to meet soon, possibly on the margins of the UNGA Session later this year. The Prime Minister also extended a most cordial invitation to Prime Minister Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.