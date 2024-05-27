Man injured in firing by Sub-Inspector

LAHORE - A passerby was injured in firing by a police sub-inspector in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday. According to police, a sub-inspector allegedly beat up a citizen, Farhan, in a state of intoxication and after torturing him opened fire at him. However, Farhan remained unhurt but a bullet hit a passer-by, Haris. The police said that the injured man was shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment, while a case had been registered against the sub-inspector under the provisions of attempted murder on the complaint of Farhan, but the accused is absconding. According to police, Sub-Inspector Fayaz, posted at Sherakot, had earlier tried to run over Farhan. Later, police arrested the accused. An investigation is ongoing.