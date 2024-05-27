Monday, May 27, 2024
Man throws two daughters in canal after dispute with wife

Agencies
May 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   A horrific incident has shaken the community of Chichawatni, where a father allegedly drowned his two young daughters in a canal after a domestic dispute. According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water. The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered against him at the Saddar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

