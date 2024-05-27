Met Office predicts heatwave conditions in plain areas

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Office on Sunday predicted that heatwave conditions would prevail over most plain areas of the country while dust-raising and gusty winds were expected during the next 12 hours. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm might occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

: Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore 31, Karachi 30, Peshawar 29, Quetta 21, Gilgit 18, Murree 21 and Muzafarabad 24 degree centigrade.