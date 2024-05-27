More trade bodies announce to back PIAF in LCCI polls 2024

Lahore - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) continued to secure more support as traders of Hafeez Centre, Hall Road Khidmat Group and several more associations have announced to back the PIAF-Founders Alliance in the LCCI upcoming elections of 2024. The PIAF leadership also nominated its second expected candidate for Lahore Chamber Election 2024 from the Hafeez Centre trade body during their visit to the Piaf Office.

Speaking on the occasion, PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that PIAF-Founders Alliance always raised its voice for early solution of various issues being faced by the business community. He said Alliance would continue its efforts. Hafeez Centre trade body’s newly-elected office-bearers paid rich tributes to the PIAF leadership in general and Mian Anjum Nisar in particular. They said that alliance has honoured the traders of Hafeez Centre by giving representation to its chairman.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that Hafeez Centre has always played an important role in the elections of the Lahore Chamber. In the biggest election of the business community of Lahore, PIAF will be successful once again with the confidence of businessmen and industrialists. After two years, the chamber elections are taking place for which we all have to work very hard. The leadership of PIAF is always active in solving the problems of the business community on all forums and will not spare any effort in the future.

This time also PIAF Founder Alliance will win all the seats with the support of all the markets of Lahore. Former Executive Committee Member of Lahore Chamber and EC Member PIAF Sheikh Muhammad Fayyaz, President Hafeez Centre Fayyaz Butt and Hall Road Khitmat Group President Babar Mehmood were also present. Hundreds of traders and industrialists from Hall Road and adjacent markets also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar announced that Sheikh Fayyaz is the candidate of Piaf in the Lahore Chamber elections. All the members clapped and expressed their support. On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman PIAF Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, Former Chairman PIAF Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad, and others were present. Sheikh Muhammad Fayyaz, the nominated candidate of PIAF, thanked the PIAF cadres and said that he will follow the behaviour of the traders. He will campaign vigorously in the Lahore Chamber elections. The PIAF and Lahore Chamber will solve the problems of Hafeez Centre and other plazas in consultation with the stakeholders.

The participants of the meeting said that the role of business community is vital for the economic uplift and stability of the country. They appreciated the role being played by the PIAF in the country’s economic development. They said at present, tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government should improve the economy.

Addressing the meeting PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol called for taking all steps to ensure a business and investment-friendly environment as it was imperative for economic progress and prosperity of the country. Pointing out the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors, he stressed the need for providing a level-playing field to the business community. The government should also reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of energy at concessional tariff especially for SMEs sector, he added.