New Murree Patriata cable car opens on test basis

Murree - The New Murree Patriata cable car has been opened on test basis after 11 months of havoc and will be operational within a few days for tourists. The General Manager TDCP Patriata told the media that 11 months ago, the Patriata cable bill wheel abruptly stopped working, for that it was closed. That bill wheel weighs approximately more than 1 tone, which controls the 36-tone cable. After dedicated efforts by the department, car is now able to operate, and it’s now operationally started. Technical accuracy has been accomplished. Subsequently, within a few days, this cable car will be open for tourists from all over Pakistan. Therefore, due to the discontinuity of cable cars, tourists faced disappointment while arriving at Patriata.

Consequently, the havoc has been rectified with the strong diligence of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, GM Patriata, and proficient technical teams, and the bill wheel has also been changed. Following on completion of repair and maintenance work, Patriata Cable Car is now operating on a test basis. Patriata Cable Car is a distinctive cable car in whole Pakistan, where not only citizens of Pakistan but also foreigners cherish nature’s mesmerising scenes and enchanting valleys while touring in the cable car.

They captured the majestic memories with families while reaching at Patriata top.

Due to the abruption of the cable car system, thousands of employees were on the edge of bankruptcy. Now, with the opening of the cable car, the workers community is happy. Finally, after 11 months of shutting down, the down, the Patriata cable car will be operated completely for tourists, from where they can enjoy Murree’s beautiful valleys.