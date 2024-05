BUREWALA - An old man died after falling into a ‘well’ at Chak No 471-EB in Burewala. According to Rescue 1122, an old man named Muhammad Akram Awan went missing when he was visiting an agriculture field. Following his absence for a long time, the heir started to search for him. However, the old man was found in dead condition at a well. Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body. The police concerned are investigating the incident.