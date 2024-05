MULTAN - A team of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) was allegedly manhandled by some outlaws at first sub-division Bahawalnagar. According to official sources, a team of Mepco led by SDO Faiz Hameed raided at Basti Dhudhiyan and found that some people were pilfering electricity through direct connection. The team disconnected the illegal connections. Meanwhile a group of people including Rasheed Ahmed, Ameen, Nadeem, Hamza, Mursaleen, Aleem, Sajid and some others attacked the Mepco team.