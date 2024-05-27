MPA Amna Hassan visits Football Factory, meets Founder Faizan Sameer and Women Footballers

Ms. Amna Hassan, a distinguished Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, made an inspiring visit to the Football Factory today.

During her visit, she engaged in meaningful discussions with Mr. Faizan Sameer, the visionary founder of the Football Factory, and met with several women footballers from the club.

Ms. Amna Hassan expressed her admiration for the dedication and talent of the women footballers, taking the time to understand the unique challenges they face in their pursuit of excellence in the sport. She assured them of her commitment to advocating for their needs and vowed to provide any necessary support and resources from the Government to help them overcome these obstacles and achieve their goals.

Furthermore, Ms. Hassan also spent time with the young students of the Football Factory, particularly those under the age of 8. She commended the exceptional work being done by the Football Factory in nurturing young talent and promoting the sport from an early age.

In her discussions with Mr. Sameer and the athletes, a variety of ideas were shared on how to further develop and promote football in the region. Ms. Hassan emphasized the importance of such grassroots initiatives and pledged her ongoing support to foster a thriving football culture in Punjab.

This visit marks a significant step towards the development of sports infrastructure and support systems for athletes in Punjab, and underscores the Government's commitment to empowering women and youth through sports.

