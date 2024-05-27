Pak Army Captain among two martyred in Peshawar operation

RAWALPINDI - Two soldiers, including a captain of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district on Sunday, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said that the operation was launched on the “reported presence of terrorists” in the area. It said that on 26 May 2024, the security forces conducted the operation in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District on reported presence of terrorists adding during the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and also killed five terrorists, while three others got injured in the firing. However, the ISPR added, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Hussain Jahangir (25), resident of district Rahim Yar Khan along with another brave son of the soil, Havildar Shafiq Ullah (36), resident of district Karak, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR statement further said that sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area adding security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

It merits to mention here that at least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the martyrs was offered at Peshawar Garrison. Corps Commander Peshawar, senior military and civilian officers also attended the prayer. Later, the coffins were dispatched to the respective native towns to be buried with military honour.