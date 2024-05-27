Pakistan bids farewell to iconic Talat Hussain

Talat Hussain, a celebrated actor and director who carved out his niche in Pakistan’s drama industry, was laid to rest in Defence Phase 8 graveyard on Sunday night.

A number of people including friends and showbiz personalities turned up to bid farewell to the Pakistan Television’s star of yesteryears. The news of his death was shared by his daughter Tazeen Hussain on Instagram on Sunday.

“It is with profound grief and a very heavy heart that we announce that our Dearest Talat Hussain passed to his eternal abode this morning,” she wrote in a post.

Talat Hussain, who also made out his name as a voice-over artist, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness He was 83. He had been battling dementia and recently suffered from chest infection.

Ahmed Shah, the president of the Karachi Arts Council, said Talat had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for an extended period due to his declining health.

Talat left an indelible mark on the Pakistani showbiz industry - from delightful dramas to insightful writing.

Politicians and people within the Pakistani showbiz industry expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the legendary actor.

Talat had a decades-long career in acting, direction, singing and arts. He began his career in the PTV in 1967.

His contributions to the National Academy of Performing Arts are noteworthy. He acted on several channels outside Pakistan. He also worked for some time for the BBC in London.

Talat Hussain was born in Delhi, India, in 1940. His father was a civil servant before the partition of India, and his mother used to host radio programmes as a hobby.

Talat had another brother besides him. The family migrated from Delhi to Pakistan. Talat married Rakhshanda, a professor, in 1972, and they were blessed with two daughters and a son.

Some of his famous dramas include 'Tariq Bin Ziyad', 'Bandish', 'Des Pardes', 'Eid Ka Jora', 'Fanoon-e-Latifa', 'Hawaein', 'Ek Naye Mor Pe', 'Parchaiyan', 'The Castle', 'Aik Umeed', 'Typist', 'Insan Aur Aadmi', 'Rabtaa', 'Night Constable', 'Darwaza Shajar Ka' and 'Kashkol'.

Talat displayed his acting prowess in films both in Pakistan and abroad. Some of these films include 'Chiragh Jalta Raha', 'Gumnam', 'Insan Aur Aadmi', 'Jinnah', 'Import-Eksport' (Norwegian), 'Laaj', 'Qurbani', 'Sautan Ki Beti' (Indian)' 'Ishara', 'Aashna', 'Bandagi' and 'Mohabbat Mar Nahin Sakti'.

Talat, who studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, was honoured with the civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the government of Pakistan for his outstanding contributions to radio, television, and cinema.

He was also the recipient of the Amanda Award in 2006 for Best Supporting Actor in the Norwegian film 'Import-Eksport'.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others expressed grief over the death of the iconic actor.

Showbiz personalities also remembered the late actor and share his fond memories. They lauded his contribution to the drama industry of Pakistan.