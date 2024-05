The country is witnessing severe heatwave and temperatures of various cities are likely to soar further.

A spokesman of Punjab Disaster Management Authority told our Multan representative that mercury will rise further in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan districts from today (Monday).

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has advised people to avoid unnecessary outings and drink more water to prevent themselves from the effects of heatwave.