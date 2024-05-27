Monday, May 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA ensures continuous water supply to Cholistan amid heatwave

Staff Reporter
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is actively addressing the heat wave situation in Cholistan by ensuring a 24-hour water supply to the area. Director-General of PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, is personally overseeing the water distribution efforts. Clean water is being transported to even the most remote areas through pipelines and water bowsers to mitigate the impact of the heat wave. In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all relevant departments have been put on high alert to ensure that the basic necessity of water is met during this critical time. The PDMA is taking all possible measures to combat the heatwave disaster, recognizing the importance of clean water supply, especially in desert regions like Cholistan.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that all possible steps are being taken to deal with the heatwave.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024