PFC to participate in London Tech Week expo

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that PFC would participate in the five-day international London Tech Week expo, commencing on June 10, 2024. Chairing the PFC Board of Directors meeting here, he said the event offers a significant platform to showcase the diverse and high-quality range of Pakistani furniture products to a global audience. By presenting at London Tech Week, he added, the PFC aims to highlight the craftsmanship and innovation inherent in Pakistan’s furniture industry, seeking to captivate potential buyers and partners from around the world. The expo serves as an opportunity for PFC to explore new export markets, forge international business relationships, and enhance the visibility of Pakistani furniture on a global scale. The PFC’s involvement underscores its commitment to promoting Pakistan’s furniture sector and contributing to the country’s economic growth through increased exports. He said Trade Development Authority Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Software Exports Board had made these elaborate arrangements to facilitate Pak exporters and importers.