President ICCI inaugurates water filtration plant in G-10 Markaz

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday inaugurated a water filtration plant in G-10 Markaz. The entire cost of the facility has been borne by himself. Earlier, he also provided the same facility in G-11 Markaz, said a news release.

Work is underway to provide this facility in other centers in Islamabad, which will be inaugurated in the next few days. Director General CDA Sardar Khan Zamri, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch, former President (ICCI), Secretary General of United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, Group Leader of Blue Area Traders Welfare Association Yusuf Rajput, President of G-10 Center Akhlaq Abbasi, General Secretary Azhar Amin and Rana Abdul Qadeer also attended the event. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the development work in different sectors of Islamabad has been started along with CDA, MCI and other institutions. He said he has decided to bear the cost of such projects by himself when CDA intimated them about the paucity of funds.

ICCI President said that provision of drinking water is a great service to humanity therefore he himself is overseeing these project and that after G-11 and G-10, this project will be implemented in other commercial centers of Islamabad and our correspondence for NOCs from CDA for the purpose is underway. He said that his focus is not only on the urban centers of Islamabad, but also on other suburban areas, including Tarnol, Bhara Kahu, and similar other areas. The business community itself should come forward to solve community’s problems because they enjoy the ability and wisdom to do so, he added. Secretary General of the United Business Group, Zafar Bakhtawari, said that the business community does not need to look to any government agency to meet their needs, nor do they lack funds.

He emphasized that the business community of Islamabad is fortunate that they have a dynamic and service-minded president like Ahsan Bakhtawari who has not only completed great projects in one and a half years, but many such projects are in the pipeline for completion. Director General CDA paid tribute to President ICCI for the installation of water filtration plants in various centers from his personal fund by saying that he has set an example for the business community. He added that request of NOC for the installation of filtration plants has been received by the President ICCI which will be approved in due course of time. President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan said that the President ICCI is fulfilling the basic need by installing water filtration plants in different centers at his own expense which is a high example of fulfilment of commitment.

He said that these good deeds of ICCI President are a beacon of light for the business organizations and chambers throughout Pakistan that he took important initiatives instead of waiting for government funds. President Traders Welfare Association G-10 markaz Akhlaq Abbasi said that he wants to pay tribute to President ICCI, who has spent millions of rupees from his own pocket. He said that the he made promises to the businessmen at the time of his election. He said that every small and big businessman stands with ICCI President because of his dedication and services for the city.

Group leader Blue Area Yousuf Rajput also commended the services of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the community.