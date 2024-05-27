Punjab CM Maryam satisfied with working of field hospitals

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday expressed her satisfaction over the working of field hospitals saying thousands of patients were getting health services at their door-steps. “Our endeavours for the uplift of the health sector bore fruit as thousands of patients benefited from the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ projects in the rural and urban areas of the province. Cancer, TB, and Hepatitis patients are being provided free medicines at their doorsteps”, she said.

The CM said her government wanted to see every citizen of Punjab happy, prosperous and healthy. “Every sector’s uplift is my priority, but I have focused my utmost attention on the improvement of health facilities in the province”. The chief minister said the efforts of doctors and paramedic staff, engaged in providing treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps in spite of scorching heat, were highly praiseworthy.

“I am myself monitoring the provision of health and treatment services to thousands of patients through ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic On Wheels’ projects. My public service spirit gains further strength on seeing fruitful benefits of health reforms. We are providing state-of-the-art health facilities where they are found inadequate. Upgradation and revamping of health centres and hospitals is ongoing across the province. We are undertaking measures so as to make the first government cancer hospital functional in the province.

Work has already been launched on the project to establish a complete cardiology and paeds block in every district of Punjab. I received a public service spirit in inheritance, and I want provision of each and every facility for the masses across the province.”