Punjab Police provide foolproof security at worship places

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, police teams in all districts of the province including Lahore ensured the best arrangements for security of worship places on Sunday. The RPOs and DPOs formed effective plans especially for security of churches. SPs, supervisory officers personally checked the security arrangements of churches and important places. Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches. Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams ensured effective patrolling around churches.

287 raids conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers

Under the leadership of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the intelligence-based operations have been accelerated across the province. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 287 raids were conducted by police teams on the hideouts of drug-dealers in one day, 116 cases were registered against the accused involved in nefarious business and 119 accused were arrested. 54-kg charas, 310-gram ice and 1,083 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

The spokesperson said that 25,935 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers during the ongoing Drug Free Punjab campaign from February 26. 12603 accused involved in nefarious business were arrested against whom 12027 cases were also registered. 7733-kg charas, 134-kg heroin, more than 267-kg opium, more than 37-kg ice and 154,414 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.