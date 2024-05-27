‘Safe City’ project to be completed in two phases: Sindh home minister

KARACHI - The Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar has announced the launch of “Safe City” project aimed at making Karachi one of the safest cities in the country. The project worth over Rs 3 billion will be completed in two phases with the first phase expected to be completed within 12 months.

The minister stated that the project would not only reduce the crime rate but also help eliminate criminal elements. He said that the second phase of the project would focus on expanding the scope of the project to other cities in Sindh after its successful implementation in Karachi. The home minister also praised the efforts of the Sindh Police saying that they had taken effective measures to improve the law and order situation in the province with the support of the Sindh Government. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the police and acknowledged that there was still room for improvement and the situation was improved significantly compared to the past.