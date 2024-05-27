Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Faisalabad and reviewed the construction of Faisalabad Safe City project. RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, MD Safe City Ahsan Younis gave a briefing about the ongoing work on the Faisalabad Safe City project. The IGP Punjab expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Faisalabad Safe City project. He appreciated the RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan for completing the project quickly. He said that the Safe City project would prove helpful in crime prevention, traffic management, and public safety. Later, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar visited Gujranwala. RPO Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CPO Muhammad Ayaz Saleem, senior officers were present. The IGP laid flowers on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fateha. He also visited the under construction Safe City Project, police lines and CPO office in Gujranwala. IG Punjab reviewed the ongoing construction works in the Safe City project and issued instructions regarding its timely completion.

PO arrested from Saudi Arabia after 8 years

The Punjab police arrested another wanted criminal in the case of kidnapping and murder after eight years from Saudi Arabia and got him extradited to Dera Ghazi Khan. According to the details, the arrest of the said proclaimed offender (PO) was made possible with the mutual cooperation of Punjab Police and Interpol Islamabad. Proclaimed offender Rafiq Ahmed was wanted by Police Station Darkhwast Jamal khan, DG Khan Police from past eight years. Accused Rafiq Ahmed has been wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a class 10 student. After the incident, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad. Punjab Police issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued follow-up for the arrest. With the coordination of Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Riyadh, the accused was arrested by the Saudi police and extradited to Pakistan. DG Khan police team took the accused into custody from the airport. This year, the total number of arrested proclaimed offenders from foreign countries has reached 38.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the police team for arresting the dangerous culprit from abroad. He said that legal proceedings should be completed soon and the accused should be punished,while the crackdown should be intensified to arrest other fugitives wanted in henious crime cases.