Monday, May 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas granted bail in diplomatic passport misuse case

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas granted bail in diplomatic passport misuse case
Web Desk
8:58 PM | May 27, 2024
National

The Islamabad sessions court has ordered the release of former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by granting him bail. 

Tanveer Ilyas’s counsel stated that maximum conviction under the section was of three years. He demanded that accused Tanveer Ilyas must be granted bail. 

He also informed the court that his client Ilyas’s confiscated passport had also been returned.

During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) officials presented the record in court. However, the FIA prosecutor raised reservations on the bail of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Consequently, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah approved the bail of Ilyas in illegal diplomatic passport case against Rs100,000 surety bonds. 

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was accused of possessing his diplomatic passport after stepping down from the position of premier.

Pakistan bids farewell to iconic Talat Hussain

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024