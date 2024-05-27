Sardar Tanveer Ilyas granted bail in diplomatic passport misuse case

The Islamabad sessions court has ordered the release of former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by granting him bail.

Tanveer Ilyas’s counsel stated that maximum conviction under the section was of three years. He demanded that accused Tanveer Ilyas must be granted bail.

He also informed the court that his client Ilyas’s confiscated passport had also been returned.

During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) officials presented the record in court. However, the FIA prosecutor raised reservations on the bail of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Consequently, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah approved the bail of Ilyas in illegal diplomatic passport case against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was accused of possessing his diplomatic passport after stepping down from the position of premier.