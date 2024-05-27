Sargodha blasphemy: 44 identified, booked in mob violence case

SARGODHA - Sargodha police have identified and booked 44 people for their alleged involvement in the mob violence against a Christian man accused of desecration of the Holy Quran the other day in a local mosque.

The police on Saturday rescued the man as well as two Christian families from the enraged mob that wanted to lynch him and barge into the homes of some other members of the minority community.

The incident had taken place after some residents of the colony found burned pages near an electric pole and the houses of the Christian family.

SHO Shahid Iqbal and other police personnel at the scene extricated the victim from the burning house. However, upon bringing him outside, they were surrounded by the mob, who hurled stones and beat them with sticks, severely injuring the Christian man.

The FIR also alleged that women were also part of the people who were inciting the crowd and encouraging violent behaviour.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Assad Ejaz Malhi said that head constable Aneesur Rehman played the role of a hero and stood in front of the mobsters to rescue the Christian families. He said additional police units were stationed throughout the city to ensure the safety of the Christian community.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohammad Faisal Kamran visited churches in Lahore and personally inspected security arrangements. The DIG, who is in charge of operations, “expressed satisfaction over the security of the churchgoers”, said a post from his office on X.