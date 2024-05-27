Second ODI between Pakistan and England Women washed out

TAUNTON - The second ODI match between Pakistan Women and England Women was abandoned due to persistent rain after only 6.5 overs were bowled in the day in Taunton. Both teams were awarded one point each on the ICC Women’s Championship table. Earlier in the day, Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bat first fielding an unchanged XI. Pakistan’s opening batters, Sadaf Shamas (18 not out, 28b, 2x4s) and Sidra Amin (7 not out, 13b) put on an unbeaten 29 for no loss in 6.5 overs before the rain arrived. Playing her first ODI of the three-match series, Lauren Filer conceded 18 runs in her three overs while Kate Cross had bowled one maiden out of the 3.5 overs she sent down giving away 11 runs. England had clinched the opening ODI at Derby while the last game will be played at Chelmsford on 29 May.