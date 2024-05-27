Section 144 imposed to prevent water theft

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) DG Khan Division, Mehr Shahid Zaman Luk has imposed section 144 to prevent water theft from Chasma Right Bank Canal to ensure equal water distribution from head to tail. According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office, section 144 would remain imposed till May 30 by keeping in view the importance of water to the crop.

The said action has been taken to ensure equal water distribution from head to tail of the canal.

DC Shahid Zaman Luk said that all possible measures are being taken to prevent water theft from the canal. He said that cotton and other crops are in an important phase and need canal water for better results. He warned farmers to avoid water theft from the canal otherwise strict action would be taken against them.