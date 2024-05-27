Secy takes action against absenteeism of medical officers

PESHAWAR - In a decisive move to ensure accountability and efficiency within the healthcare system, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Sunday initiated disciplinary measures against medical officers persistently absent from duty.

Following a sustained period of absenteeism, ten medical officers have been terminated from service.

Mehmood Aslam Wazir emphasised the importance of punctuality and commitment to duty within the health department, stating, “The Health Department will take strict action against any employee failing to report for duty. Remuneration comes with responsibilities.”

In light of recent developments, the Health Department has issued a public notification regarding the dismissal of ten medical officers.

According to the announcement, medical officers who have been consistently absent from duty since 2022 were served notices to improve attendance.

Failure to comply within 15 days of notice resulted in public notices of their dismissal being published in newspapers.

The announcement further clarified that despite repeated notices, ten Grade 17 doctors who failed to report for duty have been removed of their positions.

The Health Department remains committed to upholding standards of professionalism and ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services to the citizens.