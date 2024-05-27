Monday, May 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seven soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in three KP operations

Seven soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in three KP operations
Web Desk
8:57 PM | May 27, 2024
National

Security forces have eliminated 23 terrorists in three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said seven soldiers were martyred during the operations conducted on May 26 and 27. 

On May 26, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Hassankhel, Peshawar, where six terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted. 

“Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiqullah also embraced Shahadat on May 26, while fighting gallantly,” said the ISPR statement. 

On May 27, security forces conducted another operation in Tank district, where troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which 10 terrorists were killed. 

The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber District, where security forces killed seven terrorists. 

However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. 

Pakistan bids farewell to iconic Talat Hussain

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the deceased terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. 

“Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024