Sindh IGP orders probe into release of SSP’s gunman from police lockup

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry against SSP Shikarpur Irfan Sammu who got his gunman freed from a police lockup in Larkana.

The IGP directed the committee members namely DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Tunio and SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh to submit an inquiry report to him within seven days. Sajjad Shahani, the SSP’s gunman, had been arrested in connection with allegedly securing the release of two policemen from the captivity of dacoits in return for setting two of their accomplices free. Earlier, on the order of DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, police had arrested Shahani, the SSP’s gunman, who had allegedly played a key role in the release of two policemen in return for setting two dacoits belonging to the Jatoi clan free. But later the SSP, accompanied by seven mobile vans, stormed the police station and took the gunman detained in the lockup with him.