Monday, May 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh IGP orders probe into release of SSP’s gunman from police lockup

Agencies
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry  against SSP Shikarpur Irfan Sammu who got his gunman freed from a police lockup in Larkana.

The IGP directed the committee members namely DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Tunio and SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh to submit an  inquiry report to him within seven days. Sajjad Shahani, the SSP’s gunman, had been arrested in connection with allegedly securing the release of two  policemen from the captivity of dacoits in return for setting two of their accomplices free. Earlier, on the order of DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, police had arrested Shahani, the SSP’s gunman, who had allegedly played a key role in the release of two policemen in return for setting two dacoits belonging to the Jatoi clan free.  But later the SSP, accompanied by seven mobile vans, stormed the police station and took the gunman detained in the lockup with him.

Media suffocation not intended: Ahsan Iqbal

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024