Monday, May 27, 2024
Sindh Police crackdown on absconders

Agencies
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Police have declared a crackdown on absconding individuals, announcing plans to block their mobile phone SIM cards.

A high-level meeting led by Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon addressed the strategy. The meeting, attended by Additional IGs and key  investigation department officials, reviewed the current law and order situation. IG Memon commended all police units for their commendable performance in crime reduction. He acknowledged the positive feedback received from citizens regarding a noticeable decrease in criminal activity across Karachi.

Emphasizing the need for sustained vigilance, IG Memon directed district officers to develop robust security plans for the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations. These plans will focus on safeguarding cattle markets, business centers, highways, and other critical areas. In a significant move, IG Sindh instructed all officers to submit daily crime data and to expedite action against absconding suspects.

Gilani affirms support for government’s welfare initiatives

This includes blocking their mobile phone SIM cards. This proactive measure demonstrates the Sindh Police’s unwavering commitment to public safety and upholding the law.

