Suparco to launch satellite mission 'PAKSAT MM1' on 30th

After the successful launch of iCube Qamar, Pakistan is all set to launch the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM-1 on May 30 in collaboration with China.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) spokesman, PAKSAT-MM-1 would be launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

The spokesperson added that the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM1R is a joint effort of Suparco and the Chinese Aerospace Industry, and is designed to meet the country’s communication and connectivity needs.

Based on advanced communication technologies, PAKSAT MM-1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan.

The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

Earlier, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China. The satellite iCube-Qamar mission marks Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort which is a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavours.

The satellite, weighing about 7kg, was developed by the Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad.

The satellite successfully captured and transmitted its inaugural images from lunar orbit, providing a unique perspective of the moon’s surface