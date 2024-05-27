Monday, May 27, 2024
US envoy Blome discusses 'economic future' with Aurangzeb

US envoy Blome discusses 'economic future' with Aurangzeb
Web Desk
2:44 PM | May 27, 2024
United States Ambassador Donald Blome said on Monday that the Washington “is a strong partner for Pakistan’s economic future.”

According to a US Mission in Islamabad press release, Ambassador Blome met Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb here “to discuss key aspects of the US-Pakistan trade, investment, and economic relationship. The Ambassador highlighted ongoing US support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.”

The press release added that “Ambassador Blome noted the United States is committed to working with Pakistan in technical and development initiatives, emphasizing that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, a major source of high-quality investment and a strong partner for its economic future.” 

