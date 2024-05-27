Veteran actor Talat Hussain services to entertainment industry will always be remembered: CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain. He said that late Talat Hussain was a great actor and voice-over artist. Murad said that the actor was a shining star of the world. He said that the deceased Talat Hussain’s services to the entertainment industry will always be remembered. He also prayed for the high status of the deceased.

Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain Sindh Ministers including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Zulfikar Shah, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and others expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of well-known actor Talat Hussain, who passed away on Sunday morning.

They said that the late Talat Hussain was a teacher in acting. They said that the actor had proved himself in acting at national and international levels. They said that the services of the deceased actor to the entertainment industry would always be remembered. They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

NAPA chairman, BoD condolences Talat Hussain’s death

The Chairman and the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA have expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the great thespian and former NAPA faculty Talat Hussain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal and members of the Board of Directors said this irreparable loss would be felt forever.

Talat Hussain joined NAPA from the very beginning, in 2004 and remained associated with it till his ailing health prevented him from actively working. He was always a well-wisher of the Academy. The Academy recently presented him a memento in honour of his contributions to the field of theatre education and acting. The Academy will mourn his death officially for three days.