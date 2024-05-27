Woman killed, 2 daughters injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD - A woman was killed while her two daughters sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse in the area of Thikriwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the roof of a rundown house caved in during repairing at Chak No.67-JB Sadhar. As a result, 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, wife of Khalid, and her two daughters, Laraib Khalid, 18, and Hania Khalid were buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the debris but Naseem Bibi had died before getting any medical assistance. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the girls to hospital after providing them first aid.

The body was handed over to the family for burial after completing formalities, he added.

Rs28m more generated from contracts of GBS, City Terminal

The district administration has generated Rs. 28 million more revenue from various contracts of General Bus Stand (GSB) and City Terminal this year.

A spokesman for Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said here on Sunday that Secretary RTA supervised the auction process in which contracts of vehicle fee, charpoy fee, washroom fee and cart parking fee were auctioned. Giving some details, he said that the contract of vehicle fee was auctioned against Rs.31.25 million at City Terminal whereas these contracts were auctioned at Rs.25.7 million last year. Similarly, charpoy fee contract was auctioned against Rs.10.1 million in GBS this year while it was auctioned against Rs.700,000 last year. He said that washroom fee contract was auctioned against Rs.14.5 million in GBS this year whereas it was auctioned against Rs.8.9 million last year. Similarly, cart stand contract was auctioned against Rs.13 million in GBS this year while it was auctioned against Rs.5.5 million last year. In this way, Rs.9.4 million more generated from the charpoy contract in GBS, Rs.5.6 million more generated from washroom contract, Rs.7.5 million more from cart contract in GBS and Rs.5.55 million more generated from vehicle fee in City Terminal, he added.