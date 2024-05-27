Woman killed, another injured in firing over domestic issues

LARKANA - One woman was killed and another injured in firing of armed men over domestic disputes here, police said on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in village Bahadur Khan of Larkana where an accused long with his son after exchange of hot words over domestic issues opened fire at two women.

As a result of firing, one woman was killed on the spot while other sustained bullet wounds. The culprits fled the scene of crime. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene of crime, shifted the body and injured to hospital. A case was registered against the culprits and raids were being conducted for their arrest.