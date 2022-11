Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least ten persons including two women sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and truck near Punjnad head-works, Karachi road last night. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Karachi-bound passenger bus after a brake failure became uncontrolled and collided with a roadside parked truck near Punjnad head-works Karachi road. As a result, ten passengers sustained multiple injuries.