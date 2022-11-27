Share:

Peshawar - City police recovered 21 stolen and snatched motorcycles and also arrested 10 gangsters involved in street crimes in the provincial capital, superintendent of police (sp)-City abdul salam Khalid said on saturday. Speaking at a presser, the official said that personnel of shaheed Gulfat hussain and paharipura police stations conducted joint raids against the street criminals and arrested 10 persons, from whom cash amounts and arms were also recovered, besides the snatched motorbikes. ?We have identified trouble points in the city, and as a result patrolling the surveillance has been increased in those areas. These measures made it possible to recover 21 motorcycles, which are also being handed over to their owners today,? he added. he further said that the city patrolling personnel, ababeel squad and rider squads had been increased recently to control the crime rate through proactive and preventive policing. The arrestees also include several experts who would change the chassis numbers for the lifted two-wheelers for onward sales in various areas. Meanwhile, the city police unearthed a drug factory and recovered 15kg of heroin from the premises. An Afghan national, identified as Inayat, was also arrested from the factory, established in a house in the speena warhai area of the provincial capital. It merits a mention here that abdul salam Khalid has been recently posed to head the city police force as sp. he earlier also served in the United Nations for four years, serving in Kosovo, Liberia and Darfur regions.