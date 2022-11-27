Share:

RAWALPINDI- The plain areas of Punjab were blanketed in intense fog on Friday morning shutting down three motorways.

The M2 motorway from Lahore to Sheikhupra, Lahore to Sialkot Motorway and Muridke to Samrial remained closed due to dense fog. The motorway was reopened for traffic hours later when the fog was cleared.

However, with an improvement in the visibility, the M2 motorway from Lahore to Sheikhupura has been opened.

The motorway police directed the motorists to use their rear fog lights while driving to avoid any untoward incident. They also advised people to avoid taking unnecessary travel on the motorway. The police warned motorists against driving fast and asked them to maintain proper distance from the vehicle in front of them. Weather to remain cold and dry

According to Metrological Department report, weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country on Saturday.

However, fog is expected in some plain districts of Punjab in the morning hours. The weather in the last 24 hours has been dry and cold in most parts of the country, while the weather in Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan has been extremely cold during the night and morning hours.

Minimum temperature recorded today: Leh -9, Skardu -8, Astor, Kalat -5, Gopus -4, Kalam, Gilgit, Hunza, and Ziarat -2, while Quetta and Srinagar recorded -1 degree Celsius.