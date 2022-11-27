Share:

As many 46 new high-speed railway coaches being imported from China arrived at the Karachi port on Sunday.

Sources said the consignment included 45 coaches and one brake van. They further said Pakistan Railways had received first consignment of 46 out of 230 coaches booked under an agreement.

Sources further said the new coaches would be added to the existing fleet of the Pakistan Railways to facilitate passengers.

In November this year, Pakistan and China’s CRRC Tangshan Locomotive & Rolling Stock Company signed an agreement for the supply of 230 high-speed coaches to Pakistan Railways as part of a plan to upgrade and enhance long-distance passenger services in the country.