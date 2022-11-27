Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines. The PU spokesman told the media here on Saturday that Nida Iram, daughter of Rais Ahmad, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of Teachers’ Emotional Intelligence on Classroom Learning Environment and School Climate at Secondary School Level’, Imran Hayat, son of Malik Rab Nawaz, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Islamic Law on Interfaith Marriages: Practical Issues of Contemporary Pluralistic Societies’, Tasawer Shahzad Ahmad son of Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Triply Flavored Baryon Anti-Baryon Decays of Charmonia’, Muhammad Bilal Ahmad.