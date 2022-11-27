Share:

KYIV-Ukraine’s president says six million Ukrainian households are still without power, after massive missile strikes hit the country this week. “As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The number of affected households has reduced by half since Wednesday, he added.

But millions have been left without light, water or heat as winter sets in. Speaking in a video address, President Zelensky said the capital and its surrounding region are among the worst affected by the attacks. He said many residents in the city have been without power “for 20 or even 30 hours”.

He said other areas among the worst affected are the regions of Odesa, in the south, Lviv in the west, as well Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk which are more central. President Zelensky appealed to everyone to use appliances which use energy sparingly: “If you don’t have a power outage.